ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department says that a woman was reported been missing on Saturday.
Police says that 27-year-old Stephanie Greene Jones was last known to be in the downtown Asheville area on April 12.
Jones is described by police as measuring at around five feet, four inches in height and weighing around 205 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes.
APD says that Jones has a tattoo on her upper back of what is described as an infinity symbol with an inscription that reads "Jones."
Anyone with information on Jones' whereabouts should contact Asheville police at (828) 252-1110.
