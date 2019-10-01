ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help finding a woman who has not been seen since July.
Police said they are searching for Sandy Jo Lloyd Austin, 29. Austin was reported missing on September 18 but was last seen on July 12 on Tunnel Road, wearing blue jeans and carrying a black purse.
Austin has blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5'3" tall and approximately 125 pounds. She has tattoos on her forearms reading "Believe in Love" and "Faith and Hope".
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
