ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department on Wednesday asked for help finding a missing 42-year-old woman.
Police said they are searching for Jeanette Denise Watson. She is 5'6" tall, with black hair and brown eyes.
Watson is known to frequent Pritchard Park.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
