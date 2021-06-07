ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville police say that they are searching for a man that is accused of breaking into several homes on Sunday assaulting residents of the homes.
According to a release from the Asheville Police Department, the man was not wearing any clothes when the incidents occurred.
Police say that the suspect fled on foot after officers located him. The suspect is described as having brown hair, a brown beard and a tattoo on his upper right arm.
APD says that the suspect may be driving a gray Volkswagen Jetta.
Anyone with information is encouraged to text TIP2APD to 847411 or call Asheville police at 828-252-1110.
