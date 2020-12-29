Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are searching for a man they say assaulted a woman after breaking into her residence.
According to officers, around 10:45 Sunday morning police responded to a reported assault at an apartment on Deaverview Road.
Police say when they arrived they discovered the victim had been assaulted by her estranged boyfriend after he broke into her home, then fled after she was able to escape.
Officers say fortunately the victim only suffered minor injuries during the attack.
Police have charged 24-year-old Daniel Raemar Jackson with breaking and entering with the intent to terrorize, assault by strangulation, assault on a female, and damage to real property.
In addition to the charges, police say Jackson has outstanding warrants for his arrest unrelated to the incident including, four counts of felony probation violation and two indictments of habitual felon.
Police are asking for the public's help locating Jackson to bring him safely into custody.
Officers say he stands 6'4" tall, weighing around 200 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. Police say anyone who comes into contact with him should use caution.
If anyone has information concerning the whereabouts of Jackson, they are encouraged to contact the APD at 828-252-1110.
