Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are working to identify a suspect they say is involved in a stabbing that happened at the Asheville Rides Transit station on Coxe Avenue Friday afternoon.
According to police, their office responded to a call for service at 6 p.m. Friday, November 20, after they received a report of a man suffering from a stab wound.
Officers say an investigation has revealed the victim was stabbed in the back while boarding a bus by a male suspect. We're told the suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to Mission Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Asheville police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect. If anyone has information on his identity, or concerning the incident Friday evening, they are encouraged to contact APD at 828-252-1110.
