Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police are seeking help from the public in locating a man wanted for several crimes.
Police say that Manuel Joel Bates has seven outstanding warrants, including:
- 2 counts of battery of an unborn child;
- 2 counts of assault on a female;
- larceny;
- injury to personal property; and
- communicating threats
Bates is described as 29-years-old, 5'9" and 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he has two tattoos on his right forearm, one depicting a cross the other reading "Shiloh".
Asheville police say if you've seen Bates, to contact the APD at 828-252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050 if you wish to remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.