Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department has asked for help tracking down a woman wanted on multiple offenses.
Police said Denise Nicole Williams has six open warrants for larceny, failure to return rental property, trafficking opium or heroin, 2 counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute schedule II controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Williams, 26, is 5'9" tall and 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her upper arm which reads "Denise".
Anyone with information is asked to call the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050.
