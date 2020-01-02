Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville Police are asking for the public's assistance identifying a man they say could be involved in multiple breaking and enterings in the Maxwell Street neighborhood.
Police say on December 28, officers were contacted for a reported package theft in the Linden Avenue area of North Asheville.
Police say the suspect is also likely involved in multiple breaking and enterings in the Maxwell Street area neighborhood in the weeks preceding the Linden Avenue incident.
If anyone has any information on the suspect they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
