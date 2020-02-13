Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are seeking additional information in a fatal collision that occurred on January 14 along New Leicester Highway.
According to police the crash occurred around 5:12 p.m.
Police say a driver, identified as 66-year-old Kishiko Araya Adams, was trying to turn left from Heritage Drive onto N.C. 63 when she was struck by a car traveling north on N.C. 63.
Officers say Adams was transported to Mission Hospital, but died from her injuries.
If anyone has any information on this incident or was in the area during the time the crash occurred they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
