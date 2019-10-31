ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – Asheville police said a suspect accused of trying to carjack a woman at gunpoint was arrested Thursday afternoon.
Police said a car was initially stolen from an auto repair shop. The car broke down on the suspect near a church.
The suspect left the car, flagged down a woman, pointed a gun at her and tried to carjack the woman. Instead, the woman dialed 911 and the suspect ran off.
The suspect was later taken into custody and police said charges are pending.
