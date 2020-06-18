Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville say they have arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing another person earlier this week.
Police say they responded to an address in the 1400 block of Patton Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on June 15.
When they arrived on scene, they discovered the victim, identified as 66-year-old Michael Eugene Hirt, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Officers say Hirt was transported to Mission Hospital but later died of his injuries.
Wednesday, police announced the suspect has been identified as Todd Nathan Housel. He's been charged with first degree murder in Hirt's death.
On Thursday, police say Todd Housel had been taken into custody without incident.
He's currently being held at the Buncombe County Jail.
