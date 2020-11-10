Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are searching for a man they say climbed into a drive-thru window at a McDonalds in order to attack an employee.
Police say the incident happened around 7:45 p.m. on November 6, at the McDonald's restaurant located at 950 Patton Avenue.
Police say the suspect left his vehicle and climbed into the drive-thru window to initiate the attack. Officers tell us the employee defended themselves with a pocketknife, stabbing the attacker in the chest.
Despite his injury, police tell us the suspect was able to flee the scene. We're told his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
Later, officers identified 28-year-old, Ron Markece Logan, of Asheville as the suspect. Logan had two outstanding arrest warrants at the time of the November 6 incident, and is now facing more charges.
Police say Logan is wanted for simple assault, injury to real property, felony probation violation, and assault by pointing a gun.
Logan is described as standing 6 feet tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Logan has a number of tattoos: a Japanese symbol on the left side of his neck, a skull on his left forearm and left hand, the word "King" on his right hand, the word "Bre" on his right wrist, and the numbers "92" and a cross next to his right eye. He should be considered armed.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 828-252-1110. If seen, police say you should call 911 immediately.
