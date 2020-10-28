ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said a suspect has been taken into custody after they barricaded themselves inside the Food Lion on Smokey Park Highway Wednesday morning.
Police said their Crisis Negotiation Team was called to the scene.
All customers and store employees were evacuated from the store.
Police later tweeted that officers and the Crisis Negotiation Team were still making contact with the person in the store.
"Our goal is for all involved parties to be safe," police tweeted.
Officials said the suspect has been taken into custody.
MORE NEWS - Carowinds reopening for 'Taste of the Season' event
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.