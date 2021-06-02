ASHEIVLLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department says that it will no longer respond to some minor crimes as a result of a staffing issue that has arisen this year. APD says that 84 officers have left the department since January 1, 2020.
Police in Asheville say they will no longer respond to the following crimes:
- Theft under $1,000 where there is no suspect information (this does not include stolen vehicles or guns)
- Theft from a vehicle where there is no suspect information
- Minimal damage and/or graffiti to property where there is no suspect information
- Non-life threatening harassing phone calls (not including incidents that are related to domestic violence and/or stalking)
- Fraud, scams, or identity theft
- Simple assaults that are reported after they occurred
- Reports that do not require immediate police actions and/or enforcement (information only reports)
- Funeral escorts
- Lost or found property
- Trespassing when the property owner does not want to press charges
Police say that these changes are being made to improve response times for emergency calls made to 911.
APD confirmed that noise complaints could have a delayed response.
