ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Asheville Police Department announced Monday afternoon that they will begin offering free gun locks on a first come, first serve basis.
The department says beginning Monday, they'll offer some 200 gun locks. Those interested can pick them up at the front desk of the Police Department located at 100 Court Plaza.
The locks will be available Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No personal information is required to obtain a gun lock.
"The Asheville Police Department both practices and encourages firearms safety," they said in a press release.
