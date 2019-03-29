ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) — Asheville Police are trying to locate a dog owner whose dog bit someone on Thursday.
The Asheville Police Department is seeking information on the identity of the owner of a dog who was at the Valvoline Instant Oil Change at 663 Merrimon Avenue at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 28.
Police say that one of the owner's dogs bit a victim, causing minor injuries.If the owner is not located within the next 53 hours the victim will be required to receive the rabies post-exposure regimen of shots.
The second dog appeared to be a pit bull mix.
If anyone knows the identity of the owner they are encouraged to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.
Asheville police say if you have been bitten by a dog, to do the following:
- Get as much information as reasonably possible about both the owner and the dog(s).
- Full name, phone number, address and physical description of the dog owner.
- Full description and rabies tag information (tag number and issuer) of the dog(s).
- Report the bite to the local Animal Services Division. In Asheville, contact (828) 252-1110. An Animal Services Officer will respond. This may initially be done by phone.
- After any bite a dog will be placed on a 10-day quarantine. Oftentimes this quarantine occurs at home, with the owner.
- If an owner cannot be located within 72 hours after a bite the victim should start the post-exposure rabies series, per Health Department protocol.
