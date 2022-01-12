ASHEVILLE , NC (FOX Carolina)- Asheville Primary School will be closed for the rest of the week, according to Asheville City Schools Officials.
The district says that 40 percent of the school's students and 36 percent of its teachers were reported absent.
For Thursday and Friday, students will have at-home instruction and staff will be working from home, according to the district.
Asheville City Schools says that all other schools in the district are open for on-campus instruction for the remainder of the week.
MORE NEWS: Ex-Greenville sheriff denied parole during virtual hearing
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.