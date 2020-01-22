Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Due to the cold temperatures and because of a city gas issue, Asheville Primary School dismissed early Wednesday morning. However, officials announced later in the day that the issue had been resolved.
School will operate on a normal schedule Thursday, January 23.
According to Asheville City Schools, the closure only affected Asheville Primary School.
Buses took take students home who typically ride the bus, but if a parent is not at home, buses would return students to the school.
Officials say an adult was on campus until every child is picked up.
Asheville City Schools says the maintenance staff worked throughout the day to solve the problem.
