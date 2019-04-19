ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX CAROLINA) -- Asheville Public Works announced early Saturday morning that several streets in the Biltmore Village area were re-opened after being forced to close during severe weather.
Several roads, and parks were closed in anticipation of flooding from Friday's torrential downpour. Asheville Fire Department predicted the Swannanoa River would crest at it's highest around 8 p.m. Friday.
Some residents were advised to seek higher ground .
The city says crews worked overnight to rid streets of debris following the storms. The following roads have been officially cleared:
- Brook Street
- Sweeten Creek (U.S. 25A)
- Thompson Street
- Hendersonville Road
- Swan Street
- All Souls Crescent
- Biltmore Plaza
Swannanoa River Road from Tunnel Road to Bleachery Boulevard was also cleared by City Public Works staff.
As of 8 a.m. Saturday, these roads remain closed:
- Tree down on powerlines at 526 Kimberly Avenue near Jones Elementary School
- Amboy Road
- Azalea Road
- Caribou Road
- 102 Old Toll Road on Town Mountain is closed due to a landslide.
- Riverside Drive at the train trestle bridge
Four of the riverside parks are affected due to the rising waters. These include Azalea, Carrier, French Broad River and Amboy Riverfront Parks.
Citizens can visit the City of Asheville's blog for more information: beta.ashevillenc.gov/news/https://t.co/CIVz1ZmeQq
