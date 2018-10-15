(Source: Asheville Regional Airport)
Asheville, N.C - Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) welcomes nonstop service to Washington, D.C. through United Airlines to Dulles International Airport in Washington, D.C. The new routes will be available twice a day through United Airlines, departures planned for noon and 5pm.
"Nonstop to Washington, D.C. and Dulles International Airport has been on our community's wish list for many years," said Lew Bleiweis, A.A.E., Executive Director of the Greater Asheville Regional Airport Authority. "The domestic and international connections available at Dulles will significantly enhance connectivity for travelers. Western North Carolina is also a popular destination for many in the D.C. area, and the new non-stop will open more opportunities for business, tourism and convention air travel to our area. This is a huge win for our region."
Asheville Regional Airport was named as the second fastest growing airport in the country by Bloomberg News in 2018. With 27 consecutive months of passenger growth, and eleven consecutive months of double digit growth, AVL has outgrown its small hub category of airports. United's nonstop service to Dulles is the fifteenth nonstop connection that AVL offers.
