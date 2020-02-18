ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Master Trooper Murico Stephens stopped by FOX Carolina on Tuesday to talk about the 10th annual Battle of the Badges happening on Wednesday in Asheville, North Carolina.
The blood drive kicks off at 8 a.m. and runs until 5 p.m. at First Baptist Church at 5 Oak Street in Asheville.
It's a friendly competition among the Asheville Fire Department, Asheville Police Department, Buncombe County Emergency Medical Service, Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and North Carolina Highway Patrol.
Every blood donor will cast their "vote" for which every agency they so choose. The organization with the most votes at the end of Wednesday will not only get bragging rights but a traveling trophy and plaque.
Blood donors will receive a free t-shirt, while supplies last.
The goal for this year's blood drive is 139 units of blood which would help more than 400 patients.
Trooper Stephens is urging people to vote for NCHP because he said they've not won a single year!
Appointments are strongly encouraged but walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appoint, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or text BLOODAPP to 90999 or visit RedCrossBlood.org. You can also call 1-800-REDCROSS.
