Buncombe County, N.C. (Fox Carolina) -- An outbreak of the chicken pox virus has disrupted a private school in Asheville, infecting 12 students, officials say.
Buncombe County Health and Human Services (BCHHS) Health Officials are also investigating one additional case of chickenpox in the community. The BCHHS officials are also notifying parents and community.
Chickenpox is passed through the air, by coughing, or sneezing, or fluid from a blister. Although it is not serious, it can cause in absence in school or work. Most cases can be treated with bed rest and fluids. BCHHS strongly urges everyone in their community to be immunized against vaccine preventable illnesses to avoid becoming sick, spreading illness and missing days of school and work.
“We want to be clear: vaccination is the best protection from chickenpox. Two doses of varicella vaccine can offer significant protection against childhood chickenpox and shingles as an adult. When we see high numbers of unimmunized children and adults, we know that an illness like chickenpox can spread easily throughout the community- into our playgrounds, grocery stores, and sports teams.
Unvaccinated people put others at risk, especially infants who are too young to be vaccinated or those who are medically fragile or immunocompromised. As a medical provider and a parent myself, I urge everyone in our community to get vaccinated against chickenpox.” the Buncombe County Medical Director urged in a press release.
The BCHHS Immunization Clinic is open Monday-Friday, from 8:00am-5:00pm (we ask that clients check-in by 4:30). Immunization requirements for students can be found on the North Carolina Immunization Program website at: www.immunize.nc.gov or on our website at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.