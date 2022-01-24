ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officials with the City of Asheville are looking for a solution to their trash problem.
Organizations often give out food to the homeless at some of the city's parks. The city believes this is contributing to more trash at the parks, creating an unsafe environment.
City leaders are exploring ways to balance this compassionate act with a safe environment.
Pritchard Park, in downtown, has paper, food waste, and cigarette buds lying around, for example. The city is hoping to come up with a solution that supports feeding the homeless and cleaning up the parks.
One, potential idea would be to establish a permit system for feeding large groups of people. Asheville says the permits would be given freely and would help to ensure health and safety standards are met, plus keeping away litter.
"Beloved Asheville" is an organization that gets out into the community to distribute goods to the homeless. And they often give out food at city parks.
Amy Cantrell with the organization says if the city would have brought the trash problem to their attention, these groups could come up with a solution without new regulations.
"We don't want anybody to go hungry, right now," Cantrell said, "And so, we need to make these resources readily available. So, we are against any kind of regulation of compassion."
Cantrell says the pandemic has brought on hard times. The need is great. The city is under a Code Purple.
"We also have a huge, affordable housing crisis. So, we have many houseless people in our community. And so, we know that making resources readily available—like food and life-saving resources, like sleeping bags, and tents, and other things that we distribute are really essential to keeping our neighbors safe," said Cantrell.
"Beloved Asheville" has started a petition to stop the regulation of food distribution to the homeless. Check it out here.
The issue won't be discussed at the council meeting tomorrow, but they will have a council meeting at a later date where the public can share their thoughts.
The city says they are still exploring different ideas and note that nothing has been presented to the council yet.
