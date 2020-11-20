Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Police in Asheville are searching for a suspect they say is wanted on 15 open warrants.
Asheville Police say 18-year-old Lukyas Lee Harbison should be considered armed and dangerous.
Officers say Harbison has open warrants for the following offenses:
- Trafficking Opium or Heroin (6 counts)
- Dangerous drugs free text (2 counts)
- First degree burglary
- Robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon
- Assault by pointing a gun
- Possession of stolen firearm
- Carrying a concealed gun
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
Police say Harbison stands 5'7" tall weighing around 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Police say he has tattoos on his right arm reading Jackie and OTF.
If seen contact Asheville Police at 828-252-1110 or call 911.
