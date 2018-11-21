ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – An Asheville teen found a family of bears making a meal out of chocolate bars she was keeping in her car on Sunday, Nov. 18.
Lilly Thurmond, 16, said she was selling the candy bars as part of a T.C. Roberson High School fundraiser for prom.
She said she five bears making a buffet out of the box of chocolate bars.
In all, she thinks the animals ate about 49 bars.
The bears were able to open her unlocked car doors and get inside.
“You never think of bears getting into your car until they are,” Thurmond said.
