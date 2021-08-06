ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Grey Eagle in Asheville announce that they will require all patrons attending performances to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test taken within 48 hours of the event.
The venue announced that these new protocols will start on Friday, August 13, 2021. They announced these new policies via Facebook on Friday.
Customers can provide physical or digital documentation of their COVID-19 vaccine, according to the post.
Anyone who purchased a ticket but does not feel comfortable with these new guidelines can contact The Grey Eagle for a full refund, according to the post.
To read the venue's statement, you can visit their Facebook post below.
