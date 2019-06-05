ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) The Home Depot Foundation partnered with Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM) to transform a housing facility for local veterans.
Nearly 250 volunteers came together Wednesday morning to revitalize the ABCCM’s Veteran Restoration Quarters. ABCCM’s Veteran Restoration Quarters (VRQ) provides emergency, transitional and permanent supportive housing to veterans.
The volunteers constructed raised garden beds, installed new flooring, assembled new furniture and built benches, gazebos and a greenhouse.
Volunteers transform Asheville housing facility for veterans
“We are taking an old motel and putting a shine on it and restoring it to a class A facility,” said ABCCM’s Executive Director, Reverend Scott Rogers.
According to a press release, on any given night, they fill nearly 250 beds and setup additional temporary beds on nights when temps hit below freezing.
The organization is also committed to providing counseling, job placement, three meals each day, case management, transportation to the VA hospital and lots more.
ABCCM is relying on volunteers from Team Depot, The Home Depot’s associate-led volunteer force, to help perform impactful and long-lasting projects.
“We are very privileged to be part of these projects and organizations. They are doing great work and it’s an honor to be able to help them continue their efforts and move into the next decade and hopefully end veteran homelessness,” said Ryan Brady with The Home Depot Foundation.
This project is part of The Home Depot’s ongoing efforts to improve the lives of U.S. military veterans and their families.
Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has transformed more than 43,000 homes and facilities for veterans across the country.
