ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department was searching for a missing women since March 10th, but safely located her as of March 29th, they alerted media.
Police said Leigh Anna Stewart, 36, was last in East Asheville.
No other details were provided.
