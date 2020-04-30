Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday, organizers of Asheville's new culinary festival, Chow Chow, said the event had been rescheduled for September 2021 due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The festival's board of directors said launching ticket sales in April was unrealistic given the uncertainty of rules regarding future social gatherings and the unforeseen impact of the pandemic.
“It was an extremely tough decision and a decision that we don’t make lightly. We so appreciate the support of the community, our sponsors, and our partners during last year’s festival as well as in preparation for 2020. We’re determined to be back better than ever next year,” said Chow Chow Board of Directors President Katie Button. “We’ll all be ready to welcome friends and family back to Asheville and we think Chow Chow will be a great way to celebrate our re-opened doors.”
The organization says it will shift its focus to support farmers, restaurants, chefs, artists, and non-profits that have been impacted by COVID-19.
