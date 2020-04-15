ASHEVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) As the coronavirus pandemic ensues, several businesses have had to make the tough decision to temporarily suspend operations.
The long list of businesses now includes Asheville's Omni Grove Park Inn.
They announced the temporary suspension on their website Wednesday.
"We are thankful for the continued support from our guests and family of associates and know we will weather this storm and come out much stronger," they said.
