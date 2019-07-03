SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) It's a modern day love story, kind of.
A Simpsonville residents Facebook page is gaining attention after a Fountain Inn woman made an interesting post about a man she met at a gas station.
Keila Adams says her trip to a Spinx gas station in Fountain Inn Monday night was a little different than normal.
"I noticed this guy in there. I noticed he noticed me, but I didn't pay any attention," Adams said.
She says she checked out, and headed to her car - still pretty normal.
But when she got into her car, she saw the same man sitting in his car beside her. He motioned to her to roll her window down.
"He kind of leaned out of his car a little bit, and the first thing he said was 'Are you single?'" Adams said.
The Facebook post, which Adams wrote in third person, depicted that she's been single for about three years. "She is," Adams wrote. "But she's been single so long, and honestly likes it that way. She has gotten really good at saying no."
Adams said her last relationship was not one she reflects back on fondly - one that has her now declining almost any date she's asked on.
Which is why when her suitor asked her on a date, she said no. After a little conversation, Adams said he drove away.
She regretted her answer before he even left the parking lot.
"So I did what any sane person would do, I left him a note on the ice cooler."
Adams wrote, "Ask me again," in bold black letters and stuck it on the cooler in front of where he had parked, in hopes he'd return and know what it meant.
The next day, Adams said her hopeful note had been removed - but that didn't stop her search. In the times of modern communication, she took her pursuit to Facebook.
Adams not only posted her story on her personal page, but shared it with a Simpsonville residents private page, too.
It's since gone viral.
"When he sees this, if he sees this, he's either going to run this way or that way. And I'm okay with either," Adams said of the circulating post.
She put herself out there and took a risk, but she has no regrets.
"This is about one guy...and one girl who might just be brave enough to change her mind. So here goes," Adams wrote in her post.
While she, and the whole community, wait to see how her story ends, Adams said she hopes her story will help inspire others like her who might be ready to take a chance again.
