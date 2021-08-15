MCDOWELL, NC (FOX Carolina)- The McDowell County Animal Shelter says that crews are still searching for four animals that went missing after an ASPCA transport van crashed along I-40 on Wednesday.
The crash happened near mile marker 69 on I-40, according to officials.
On Monday, ASPCA announced that three of the missing animals were found over the weekend. A pit bull/Labrador Retriever mix named Oreo, a Labrador Retriever mix named Jack, and a miniature dachshund named Tucker were found and returned to their owners.
Officials say that three dogs and one cat are still missing. Information and pictures of the dogs are shown below. The one cat missing is a one-year-old gray tabby with some white in its fur.
The following are ways ASPCA says people in the area can help find the missing animals.
- Keep an eye out for animals while driving within a 10 mile radius of the accident site.
- If you come into contact with dogs or cats in the area, call the McDowell County Animal Shelter at 828-652-6643 or the the McDowell County Sheriff's Office after hours at 828-652-4000.
- When calling officials
Anyone with information regarding these pets is asked to call 828-652-4000 or 828-652-6643. People can also email the shelter at animalshelter@mcdowellgov.com.
For updates on this case. Please visit the McDowell County Animal Shelter's Facebook page at McDowell County Animal Shelter NC | Facebook.
Previously: NCHP: Driver flown to hospital, animals missing in ASPCA transport van crash
