ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) – The North Carolina Industrial Commission has ruled Assistant Fire Marshal Karen Shuart's death from cancer as a line of duty death, according to a news release from the City of Asheville’s Fire Department.
The fire department said this is the third ruling in the state history, and the second time involving an Asheville firefighter.
“This ruling validates the growing crisis of the increase in cancer among firefighters which is now the leading cause of death,” AFD spokesperson Kelly Klope stated in the news release. “This ruling is a huge step for the fire service and is also beneficial for Karen's family.”
Shuart died January 31, 2019, after serving 25 years with the Asheville Fire Department.
“This ruling significantly honors Karen and the sacrifice that she made serving our community as a firefighter," stated Fire Chief Scott Burnette in the news release. "This also ensures that her courageous battle did not end with her passing, but instead will continue to protect firefighters from the cancer risks that they face daily.”
