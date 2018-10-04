GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County deputies said Wednesday a 57-year-old man was arrested for sex crimes involving young children that occurred in the 1990s.
William Warren Smith, Jr. was charged with lewd act on a child under 14 years of age and criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years of age.
Investigators began looking into the case in September after learning of allegations of sexual abuse that occurred between 1995 and 1996.
The incidents involved one child who was between 3 and 4 years old when the abuse took place and another child who was 7 at the time of the abuse, according to warrants.
The Wade Hampton Fire Department confirmed Thursday that Smith was an assistant chief with the department. Smith was suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.
Smith is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.