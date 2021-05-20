Woodland Place Assisted Living

Woodland Place Assisted Living holds a "Senior Prom" for its residents on Thursday, May 20 (FOX CAROLINA). 

SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It was a night to remember for residents at an assisted living facility in Spartanburg as they attended their prom.

Executive Director Patty Lamb of Woodland Place Assisted Living said the residents have been through so much this past year, and they wanted them to have a night to shine.

"It's absolutely wonderful, just to see the happiness on their face, hear them laughing, talking about the good things that they once had; it's absolutely wonderful," said Laura Pierce, director of community relations.

MORE NEWS: Upstate woman's obituary for beloved dog goes viral

Copyright 2021 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.