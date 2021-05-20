SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - It was a night to remember for residents at an assisted living facility in Spartanburg as they attended their prom.
Executive Director Patty Lamb of Woodland Place Assisted Living said the residents have been through so much this past year, and they wanted them to have a night to shine.
"It's absolutely wonderful, just to see the happiness on their face, hear them laughing, talking about the good things that they once had; it's absolutely wonderful," said Laura Pierce, director of community relations.
