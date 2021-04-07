CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Students at Clemson University who found an unkempt graveyard on campus last year sparked the discovery of more than 600 unmarked graves most likely belonging to enslaved Black people, sharecroppers and convicted laborers.
The revelation has Clemson working to identify the dead and properly honor them amid a national reckoning by universities about their legacies of racial injustice. The campus was built by forced laborers on a former plantation that belonged to Vice President John C. Calhoun, an advocate of slavery.
The Calhouns bequeathed the land for the school to the state of South Carolina in 1888.
