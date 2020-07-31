Horry County, SC (FOX Carolina) - Fire crews in Horry County are continuing to work through damaged units following a massive three alarm fire at Ocean Lakes Campground early Friday morning.
According to Horry County Fire Rescue the call for service came in at 4:45 a.m. for a structure fire on South Kings Highway.
Firefighters say at least 10 units were damaged by the fire with four of those suffering heavy damage. Six vehicles and six golf carts were also damaged.
In total, 45 people were affected by the fire. HCFR says two firefighters were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The fire is still under investigation at this time.
