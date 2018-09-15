Teddie Davis goes to check on one of the town's signature bears that was toppled by Hurricane Florence in downtown New Bern, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. Another one of the bears ended up in the middle of the street in the background. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Ethan Hall, right, Michael Jenkins, center, and Nash Fralick, left, examine damage to Tidewater Brewing Co. in Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
IMAGES: NEW BERN: Images of flooding from Hurricane Flo New Bern Police Department have sent out pictures of the downtown area while search and rescue are looking for citizens who may need assistance. New Bern PD @NewBernPD Update: Pics of flooding downtown while looking for citizens who may need assistance.
Photos from the North Carolina coast after Florence made landfall Friday morning.
A message on a boarded-up business encourages people to be safe as Hurricane Florence hits downtown New Bern, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
A man salvages nutcrackers that came from a store flooded by Hurricane Florence in downtown New Bern, N.C., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Chris Seward)
Part of the roof of Tidewater Brewing Co. lies on the ground in Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
A tree uprooted by strong winds lies across a street in Wilmington, N.C., after Hurricane Florence made landfall Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Hurricane Florence flooding in Belhaven, NC
Satellite image of Hurricane Florence on September 14, 2018.
High winds and storm surge from Hurricane Florence hits Swansboro N.C.,Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
High winds and storm surge from Hurricane Florence hits Swansboro N.C.,Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
High winds and storm surge from Hurricane Florence hits Swansboro N.C., Friday, Sept. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Tom Copeland)
Wilmington, NC (FOX Carolina) – Hurricane Florence claimed five lives in North Carolina after making landfall on Friday. On Saturday, CNN reported the death toll had risen to seven.
Police in Wilmington, NC said a mother and child became the first lives claimed by the hurricane.
WPD can confirm the first two fatalities of Hurricane #Florence in Wilmington. A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house. The father was transported to NHRMC with injuries. https://t.co/FC5PAhuxig
The Wilmington Police Department tweeted that the mother and infant died when a tree fell on their home on Mercer Avenue.
The father was transported to the hospital. Police did not release his condition.
Gov. Roy Cooper's office said the third death was in Lenoir County, where a person died while plugging in a generator.
“Our hearts go out to the families of those who died in this storm,” Governor Cooper said in a news release. “Hurricane Florence is going to continue its violent grind across our state for days. Be extremely careful and stay alert.”
Hampstead emergency responders said they received a call for cardiac arrest Friday, but their path was blocked by downed trees. The assistant county manager for Pender county said the woman had died when they finally reached her.
The fifth person killed was outside looking for his dogs. His family told Lenoir County emergency officials that they believe the death to be wind-related.
Cateret County emergency management services reported two more deaths due to Florence. Details regarding those deaths were not immediately available.
The Union County Coroner's Office said a woman died in a Florence-related accident Saturday night. The coroner said a woman was killed after striking a tree that fallen into the roadway due to winds from Florence.
Tropical Storm Florence has weakened further, now packing 65 mph winds near the center as it gets close to Myrtle Beach. The storm is moving slowly at only 5 mph, but will pick up speed into this weekend.
