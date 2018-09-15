Wilmington, NC (FOX Carolina) – Hurricane Florence claimed five lives in North Carolina after making landfall on Friday. On Saturday, CNN reported the death toll had risen to seven.

Police in Wilmington, NC said a mother and child became the first lives claimed by the hurricane.

WPD can confirm the first two fatalities of Hurricane #Florence in Wilmington. A mother and infant were killed when a tree fell on their house. The father was transported to NHRMC with injuries. https://t.co/FC5PAhuxig — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) September 14, 2018

The Wilmington Police Department tweeted that the mother and infant died when a tree fell on their home on Mercer Avenue.

The father was transported to the hospital. Police did not release his condition.

Gov. Roy Cooper's office said the third death was in Lenoir County, where a person died while plugging in a generator.

“Our hearts go out to the families of those who died in this storm,” Governor Cooper said in a news release. “Hurricane Florence is going to continue its violent grind across our state for days. Be extremely careful and stay alert.”

Hampstead emergency responders said they received a call for cardiac arrest Friday, but their path was blocked by downed trees. The assistant county manager for Pender county said the woman had died when they finally reached her.

The fifth person killed was outside looking for his dogs. His family told Lenoir County emergency officials that they believe the death to be wind-related.

Cateret County emergency management services reported two more deaths due to Florence. Details regarding those deaths were not immediately available.

The Union County Coroner's Office said a woman died in a Florence-related accident Saturday night. The coroner said a woman was killed after striking a tree that fallen into the roadway due to winds from Florence.