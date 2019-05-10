SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) --
Spartanburg Police have reported a string of vandalism cases involving windows shot with BB guns, throughout the city.
On May 9th, a Taco Bell along North Pine Street suffered a broken window, the manager reported to the police. The manager reported the incident happening between 12:10 and 12:40 am.
Officers also later responded to two victims in the same apartment complex, who reported their car windows being damaged with what resembled holes from a BB gun.
Both victims live in an apartment complex along Pierpont Avenue, police say.
The same day, officers responded to Reflections Hair Salon, where a window was broken on the front of the business, appeared to have been shot by a BB gun or pellet gun, police say.
Lastly, police responded to John B White Sr Blvd in reference to another vandalized window with a suspected BB gun.
Spartanburg Police Department is currently investigating the string of vandalism.
No arrests have been made, stay with FOX Carolina as we gather more.
