RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina)- At least one person was injured following a crash involving someone from North Carolina Highway Patrol.
The crash happened along High Shoals Church Road in Mooresboro on Monday night. Several law enforcement agencies are responding to the scene.
We are working to learn more information. We will update this story as more details are released.
