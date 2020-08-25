(AP) - The Republican Party’s only Black senator, Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina, leveled the kind of personal attack against Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that Donald Trump and his white allies could not.
“Joe Biden said if a Back man didn’t vote for him, he wasn’t truly Black. Joe Biden said Black people are a monolithic community," Scott charged in the keynote speech from the first night of the Republican National Convention.
Scott acknowledged that African Americans have sometimes been victimized by police brutality, but later said the nation was in a better place than it was.
Scott, along with South Carolina's former governor Nikki Haley, argued that the president and his party had done a lot to help minorities across the nation.
Both Scott and Haley, who is Indian-American, blasted Democrats for taking minority voters for granted and for not doing more to stop what they depicted as lawlessness in American cities amid the protests that have swept the nation after George Floyd, a Black man, died under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer.
Trump's campaign doesn't expect large gains among minority voters, but it does hope that those same voters are not energized to turn out in great numbers for Biden.
