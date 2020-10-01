Columbia, SC (FOX Carolina) - AT&T has teamed up with Serve and Connect to expand a program that aims to fight hunger and food insecurity in South Carolina.
AT&T, as part of its BelieveSC initiative, donated $75,000 to accelerate Serve and Connect's efforts to expand the Greg's Groceries program.
Launched three years ago, the Greg's Groceries program provides police departments with boxes of non-perishable food to share with individuals and families in need. Organizers say each box has enough food to feed a family of four for a week.
The program was named after officer Gregory Alia of the Forest Acres Police Department who was killed in the line of duty five years ago today.
“Greg said that for every one negative story we hear in the news, there are thousands of positive stories happening every day between police and community,” shared Kassy Alia Ray, Serve & Connect CEO & Founder. “Through Greg’s Groceries, we are able to spread small acts of kindness between police and community and enhance police departments’ ability to implement effective community policing practices.”
To date, more than 45,000 meals have been delivered by participating departments across the state.
President of AT&T South Carolina Jane Sosebee said, “At AT&T, we see serving the first responder community is both an obligation and an honor. We’re also committed to helping make a difference for families across South Carolina by addressing the tragedy of hunger.”
Launched in June, BelieveSC is designed to combine employee volunteerism and more than $500,000 in support for local organizations to tackle the problem of hunger and food insecurity.
