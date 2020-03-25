(FOX Carolina) - Tuesday, AT&T announced as a thank you to their "front-line" employees, they would be instituting a bonus to those working during the coronavirus pandemic.
The company said they would pay a 20% bonus above the regular hourly base rate of pay to union employees for all time worked in the office or from home.
The bonuses will go into effect beginning March 25 and last until further notice.
AT&T says the raises will be applied to the employees base pay for the purposes of calculating overtime.
The company said as a communications company they are dedicated to keeping essential services running for healthcare providers, FirstNet first responders, businesses and consumers.
"We appreciate our employees’ commitment to our customers - and to each other – and we are grateful to them for the incredible work they are doing to support our country."
