Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - A spokesperson for AT&T said wireless service has been restored in South Carolina after an outage Monday.
Downdetector.com was reporting an outage across most major areas in South Carolina including Greenville and Spartanburg in the Upstate, Columbia, Charleston and Myrtle Beach.
According to the site, reports started coming in shortly before 10 a.m. and exceeded 3,000 complaints.
Greenville County Schools issued an alert as well stating that the outage could impact both Virtual and E-learning students as well.
Shortly after 4 p.m. a spokesman for AT&T released this statement on the matter:
“We worked quickly to restore service for customers in South Carolina who experienced interruptions caused by an equipment failure. We apologize for the inconvenience.”
AT&T said the outage was restored by 1:45 p.m.
(1) comment
Cricket Wireless is also dealing with outages? Is there any idea on what could be happening?
