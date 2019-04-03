HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) - AT&T and Sprint subscribers in Haywood County will need to ensure they have a backup plan overnight in case of an emergency.
The Haywood County Sheriff's Office stated in a Facebook post that subscribers to both wireless providers will not have service from around 10 p.m. Wednesday night until 7 a.m. Thursday morning. Specifically, HCSO says users in the northern part of the county should be affected, but HCSO could not confirm the exact reaches of the affected area.
Both companies reportedly told HCSO the outage is because of a system upgrade.
HCSO also reports that technicians with both providers say 911 services will also be unavailable during the outage. Customers who are able should use a landline, visit a neighbor, or go to the local fire department for emergencies.
