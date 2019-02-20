CHARLESTON, WV (FOX Carolina) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they have matched the U.S. Marshals Service’s reward amount to make the total reward $5,000 for information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the man accused of murdering a Virginia police officer.
The ATF and other authorities are searching for Donquale M. Gray, 25, of Bluefield, West Virginia.
The U.S. Marshals Service, along with the ATF, Princeton Police Department, West Virginia State Police, Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police, and the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office, have been operating 24 hours a day to locate Gray, who they said should be considered an armed and dangerous suspect.
“We are requesting the public’s assistance to help law enforcement locate this dangerous suspect,” said Michael Baylous, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of West Virginia in a news release. “A person who would intentionally inflict harm upon a police officer, who stands as a symbol of justice within our free society, would not hesitate to harm anyone. Any tips which could aid law enforcement in apprehending this suspect would be greatly appreciated.”
