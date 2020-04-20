ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) The Charlotte Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced that they've joined SLED and the Anderson Fire Department in an investigation into a massive fire at a strip mall on April 19.
According to officials, the fire began at the Anderson post office on Clemson Boulevard around 8:13 a.m. However, they say the flames spread to other areas of the complex.
Anderson City Fire Department Stations 1,2, and 3 were on scene with some help from Centerville Fire Department.
Around 11 a.m. on April 19, crews had nearly extinguished all flames. But the blaze left a large portion of the strip mall destroyed.
Officials say four occupied businesses and two unoccupied were destroyed by the fire - causing over $3 million in damages. Thankfully, no injuries or fatalities were reported.
ATF certified fire investigators, forensic mapping specialists, canine teams, electrical engineers and forensic chemists will arrive in Anderson to assist SLED and Anderson Fire Department in their investigation.
"A fire of this magnitude usually requires a broad collaboration and a number of specialized resources to help determine the origin and cause,” said Charlotte Field Division's Special Agent in Charge Vincent Pallozzi. “ATF will work in partnership with state and local fire and law enforcement agencies to assist in any way we can.”
