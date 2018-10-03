The Easley High School athletic director confirmed Wednesday former Clemson running back CJ Fuller has died.
Fuller was a member of the 2016 national championship team.
During his career, Fuller had 382 rushing yards and a touchdown on 89 carries, and 11 career catches for 106 yards and two touchdowns, per Clemson Athletics.
Fuller and another former Clemson football player, Jadar Johnson, along with former Duke player Quaven Ferguson, were arrested in March in connection with an armed robbery. Clemson police said a victim was robbed of cash and a cell phone.
