HOUSTON (FOX CAROLINA) – The Atlanta Braves took Game 4 of the 2021 World Series Saturday night, 3 - 2.
The game started heating up in the sixth inning when Eddie Rosario got Atlanta on the board in Game 4, cutting Houston’s lead to 2-1 in the sixth inning.
Dansby Swanson and Jorge Soler connected for back-to-back solo home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning that gave the Braves a 3-2 lead over the Houston Astros.
Atlanta will now take on Houston in the Game 5 in Atlanta Sunday at 8:09 p.m., only on FOX Carolina!
